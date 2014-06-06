Rigatoni with Lemony Kale-and-Pecorino Pesto
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Chris Cosentino
July 2014

Making pesto with kale instead of basil isn't just healthier, it's unexpectedly delicious. And according to the dish's creator, chef Chris Cosentino, it's a simple way to get kids to eat kale. Plus: Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds Tuscan kale, stemmed
  • 1 pound rigatoni
  • 3 large garlic cloves
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
  • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 ounces Pecorino Toscano cheese, coarsely grated (1/2 cup), plus more for serving
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
  • Pinch of Aleppo pepper, plus more for seasoning
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring 2 large pots of generously salted water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Add the kale to one of the pots and cook for 1 minute, until bright green and just tender. Drain and immediately transfer to the ice water. When cool, drain again. Transfer the kale to a work surface with some water clinging to the leaves and chop.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, add the rigatoni to the other pot of boiling water. Cook until almost al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup of the cooking water, then drain the pasta.

Step 3    

Transfer the kale to a blender. Add the garlic and pine nuts and pulse until coarsely chopped. Add the oil and process until smooth. Transfer the pesto to a large bowl and stir in the 1/2 cup of Pecorino and the lemon zest. Season to taste with the Aleppo pepper, salt and black pepper.

Step 4    

Return the pasta to the pot. Add the pesto and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes, adding some of the pasta water if it seems dry. Spoon the pasta into bowls, top with additional cheese and Aleppo pepper and serve.

