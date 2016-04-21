Rigatoni with Clams, Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the anchovies, half of the garlic and the crushed red pepper and cook until the anchovies have dissolved, about 1 minute. Add the broccoli rabe stems, half of the leaves and florets and 1 cup of water and cook over high heat until the stems are crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a blender and puree until smooth. Season with salt and black pepper. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 2 In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain the pasta, return it to the pot and stir in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.