Rigatoni Amatriciana

Heat oil in a large, deep skillet over medium-high. Add onion, and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in pancetta; cook, stirring often, until pancetta begins to render, about 5 minutes. Stir in crushed red pepper. Using your hands or a wooden spoon, crush tomatoes; add tomatoes and their juices to skillet. Bring to a boil over medium-high; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring often, until flavors meld and mixture thickens, about 20 minutes. Stir in salt. Remove from heat.