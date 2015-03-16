Rigatoni all'Amatriciana
Mario Batali
April 2015

Mario Batali doesn’t mess around with his Amatriciana, which is perfectly spicy and porky, with plenty of rich tomato flavor. Slideshow: More Mario Batali Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound rigatoni
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 pound thick-cut bacon, sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 medium red onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup tomato paste
  • 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
  • 1 1/4 cups strained tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated pecorino cheese, plus more for serving
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley, plus more for garnish
  • Salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cook the rigatoni until al dente. Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the bacon and onion and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and the bacon is browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the tomato paste and crushed red pepper and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the strained tomatoes and bring the sauce just to a simmer.

Step 3    

Add the pasta and reserved cooking water to the sauce and cook over moderate heat, tossing, until the pasta is coated. Remove from the heat and stir in the 1/2 cup each of cheese and parsley. Season the pasta with salt and black pepper  and transfer to bowls. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve, passing more cheese at the table.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before adding the pasta.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this pasta with a herb-scented, dark-berried Italian red.

