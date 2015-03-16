Rigatoni all'Amatriciana

Mario Batali doesn’t mess around with his Amatriciana, which is perfectly spicy and porky, with plenty of rich tomato flavor. Slideshow: More Mario Batali Recipes
In a large saucepan, cook the rigatoni until al dente. Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the bacon and onion and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and the bacon is browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the tomato paste and crushed red pepper and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the strained tomatoes and bring the sauce just to a simmer.
Add the pasta and reserved cooking water to the sauce and cook over moderate heat, tossing, until the pasta is coated. Remove from the heat and stir in the 1/2 cup each of cheese and parsley. Season the pasta with salt and black pepper and transfer to bowls. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve, passing more cheese at the table.
Review Body: This is such an impactful dish! It comes together almost effortlessly yet the punch is profound. I went to 2 stores for Pomi but struck out so used Muir Glen organic tomato sauce. The smokey bacon flavor and the heat from the pepper flakes makes this a huge win. This will certainly be in the ski cabin rotation - we've already picked out the wine!
