Rigatoni all'Amatriciana

jneppe

Review Body: This is such an impactful dish! It comes together almost effortlessly yet the punch is profound. I went to 2 stores for Pomi but struck out so used Muir Glen organic tomato sauce. The smokey bacon flavor and the heat from the pepper flakes makes this a huge win. This will certainly be in the ski cabin rotation - we've already picked out the wine!

5

2016-07-07