Riesling-Poached Peaches with Tarragon and Salted Sour Cream
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
August 2015

This five-ingredient dessert is an elegant way to serve peaches. Present the fruit halves skin-on or peel them while they’re still warm. For the rosiest color, look for peaches that have a lot of blush to the skin. Slideshow: More Peach Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups semidry Riesling
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 vanilla bean, split and scraped
  • 5 tarragon sprigs
  • 4 ripe but firm freestone peaches, halved and pitted
  • 2/3 cup sour cream
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the wine, sugar, vanilla bean with seeds and  1 tarragon sprig and bring just to a boil. Add the peach halves and simmer over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until tender, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the sour cream with a big pinch of salt. Dollop the cream  in bowls and top with the peach halves and some of their poaching liquid. Garnish each plate with a tarragon sprig and serve.

Make Ahead

The peaches can be refrigerated in their poaching liquid for up to 3 days.

