Riesling-Poached Peaches with Tarragon and Salted Sour Cream

This five-ingredient dessert is an elegant way to serve peaches. Present the fruit halves skin-on or peel them while they’re still warm. For the rosiest color, look for peaches that have a lot of blush to the skin. Slideshow: More Peach Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, combine the wine, sugar, vanilla bean with seeds and 1 tarragon sprig and bring just to a boil. Add the peach halves and simmer over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until tender, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.
In a medium bowl, whisk the sour cream with a big pinch of salt. Dollop the cream in bowls and top with the peach halves and some of their poaching liquid. Garnish each plate with a tarragon sprig and serve.
Make Ahead
