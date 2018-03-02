Riesling Pâte de Fruit 

The sugar-crusted squares of just-set fruit puree are a confection that’s worth making at home, especially with our own Justin Chapple’s genius method. Using Riesling in place of water enhances the apricot flavor and gives the candies extra dimension. Slideshow: More Dried Fruit Recipes
How to Make It
Lightly grease an 8-inch square baking pan with oil; line with parchment paper, allowing 2 inches of overhang on 2 sides.
Combine dried apricots, 1 1/2 cups sugar, and 1 cup wine in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, and let stand until apricots are softened, about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, place remaining 1 cup wine in a medium bowl. Sprinkle gelatin over wine, and let stand until dissolved, about 5 minutes. Transfer apricot mixture to a food processor, and puree until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Return mixture to saucepan, stir in gelatin mixture, and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer, stirring constantly, until gelatin is dissolved and mixture is glossy, about 2 minutes.
Scrape mixture into prepared baking pan, and smooth top. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Cover pâte de fruit with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Lift pâte de fruit from pan to a work surface. Discard plastic wrap and parchment. Using a sharp knife, cut pâte into 1-inch squares. Spread sugar for coating in a shallow bowl. Roll candy squares in sugar to coat.
Make Ahead
