Riesling Pâte de Fruit 

How to Make It

Step 1 Lightly grease an 8-inch square baking pan with oil; line with parchment paper, allowing 2 inches of overhang on 2 sides.

Step 2 Combine dried apricots, 1 1/2 cups sugar, and 1 cup wine in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, and let stand until apricots are softened, about 10 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, place remaining 1 cup wine in a medium bowl. Sprinkle gelatin over wine, and let stand until dissolved, about 5 minutes. Transfer apricot mixture to a food processor, and puree until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Return mixture to saucepan, stir in gelatin mixture, and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer, stirring constantly, until gelatin is dissolved and mixture is glossy, about 2 minutes.

Step 4 Scrape mixture into prepared baking pan, and smooth top. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Cover pâte de fruit with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.