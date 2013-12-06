Riesling-Marinated Chicken with Bacon-Wrapped Onions
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Cory Schreiber
October 1997

A Late Harvest Riesling adds fruity flavor, and the sugars in the wine help to caramelize the chicken skin. The salty bacon-wrapped red onion is an absolute delight paired with the Riesling, butternut squash and apples.  Amazing Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Late Harvest Riesling
  • 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
  • 1 head of garlic—1 small clove minced, the rest coarsely chopped
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 chicken breast halves, on the bone with wings attached
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 tablespoon finely chopped basil
  • 3/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 large red onion, cut lengthwise through the core into 8 wedges
  • One 1 1/2-pound butternut squash—halved lengthwise, seeded and cut into 16 wedges
  • 1 large apple—halved, cored and cut into 8 wedges
  • 4 slices of bacon, halved crosswise

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the Riesling, onion, chopped garlic, thyme and 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the chicken, seal the bag and let the chicken marinate, refrigerated, for 2 hours, turning the bag occasionally.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small bowl, combine the vinegars, basil, mustard and minced garlic. Slowly whisk in 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the onion wedges on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with the dressing; toss to coat. On another rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash and apple wedges with 1 tablespoon of oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast the vegetables for about 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and the onion has browned around the edges. Let cool.

Step 3    

Preheat the broiler and position a rack 8 inches from the heat. Wrap the onion wedges in the bacon and secure with toothpicks. Broil the onions for 3 minutes per side, or until crisp.

Step 4    

Turn the oven to 425°. Remove the chicken from the marinade. Scrape off the onions and garlic and pat dry with paper towels. Brush the chicken with remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the chicken to an oiled baking pan and roast, skin side up, until just cooked through, about 25 minutes. Reheat the onions, squash and apples while the chicken is cooking and serve.

Suggested Pairing

The clean, lean Argyle Dry Reserve Willamette Valley Riesling is delicious on its own as a refreshing summer drink but its flavors and aromas of peach, apricot and citrus peel also make it a fine complement to the fruity marinade. This wine demonstrates the potential for dry Rieslings from Oregon.

