Riesling-Marinated Chicken with Bacon-Wrapped Onions

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the Riesling, onion, chopped garlic, thyme and 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the chicken, seal the bag and let the chicken marinate, refrigerated, for 2 hours, turning the bag occasionally.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small bowl, combine the vinegars, basil, mustard and minced garlic. Slowly whisk in 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the onion wedges on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with the dressing; toss to coat. On another rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash and apple wedges with 1 tablespoon of oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast the vegetables for about 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and the onion has browned around the edges. Let cool.

Step 3 Preheat the broiler and position a rack 8 inches from the heat. Wrap the onion wedges in the bacon and secure with toothpicks. Broil the onions for 3 minutes per side, or until crisp.