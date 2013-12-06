Ricotta Tortes
The only tricky part of this great simple-to-assemble dessert is having 8 ring molds or their equivalent on hand. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • Eight 1/2 -inch-thick slices pound cake (12 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup Galliano or Southern Comfort
  • 3/4 cup pine nuts (4 ounces)
  • 3/4 cup golden raisins (4 ounces)
  • 16 ounces fresh whole-milk ricotta cheese (2 1/2 cups)
  • 1/4 cup wildflower honey
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • Zabaglione

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Using eight 3-by-2-inch ring molds or 8-ounce pineapple cans with both ends removed, cut a round from each cake slice. Set the molds on a baking sheet. Without removing the mold, brush each cake round with 1/2 tablespoon of Galliano.

Step 2    

In a pie plate, toast the pine nuts for about 7 minutes, or until golden brown. In a small heatproof bowl, cover the raisins with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 5 minutes. Drain the raisins and pat dry.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, combine the ricotta, honey, heavy cream, pine nuts and raisins. Spoon 1/2 cup of the ricotta mixture into each mold and spread to form an even layer. Cover and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours or overnight.

Step 4    

Set a torte on each plate and carefully lift off the mold. Spoon 3 tablespoons of Zabaglione around each torte and serve.

