Ricotta Spread with Olive Oil and Dark Chocolate
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Katrina Markoff

“This recipe is perfect for cheese and chocolate lovers.,” says Vosges Chocolate founder Katrina Markoff. “Crumbled Reishi Mushroom & Walnut Super Dark Chocolate Bar atop ricotta cheese...mmm. It takes just minutes to make for a satisfying snack or as an hors d'oeuvre, served with black pepper crackers and fresh or dried fruit.” Slideshow: More Great Ricotta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh ricotta cheese
  • Pink salt
  • Freshly ground white pepper
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • One 1 1/2 ounce smoked salt chocolate bar, preferably Vosges®, chopped

How to Make It

Step

Spread the ricotta in a small serving dish. Season with pink salt and white pepper and drizzle with the olive oil. Chop dark chocolate into fine slivers and sprinkle atop. Serve with crackers.

Serve With

You can also serve this Ricotta with a hors d'oeuvre plate. I included nuts, cherries, a few other cheeses and some black pepper crackers.

