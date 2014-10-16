Ricotta Gnocchi with Summer Herbs

Review Body: There is something wrong with this recipe. There is not enough flour. The gnocchi didn't hold together. Flavor was good... but we had to nearly double the flour.

Author Name: Johnny Boots

Review Body: This is not your standard "thick" gnocchi, they are extremely light and pillowy, almost like a dumpling (chicken and dumplings style). If you are used to store bought or rolled gnocchi this might not be your thing. No need to press or drain. Stick to the 5 minute "bath" and they wont fall apart or dissolve. That being said, they were delicious and hit the spot on a warm september evening with a chilled glass of wine in the backyard. I would serve with either bread and EVOO or a crunchy salad as there is little to no variance in texture with this recipe.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2016-09-21