Ricotta Gnocchi with Summer Herbs
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
November 2014

These pillowy gnocchi are tossed in olive oil and lemon zest before getting a generous sprinkling of summer herbs. Slideshow: How to Make Gnocchi

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt
  • 2 cups fresh ricotta cheese
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest, plus more for sprinkling
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Snipped chives, chopped parsley and small basil leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Tie a length of thin kitchen twine tightly across a large, two-handled saucepan. Fill the saucepan with water and bring to a simmer. Add a generous pinch of salt.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the ricotta with the egg and cheese until smooth; scrape down the side of the bowl as necessary. Add the flour and 1 1/2 teaspoons of kosher salt and pulse until just incorporated.

Step 3    

Scrape the gnocchi dough into a pastry bag fitted with a 1/2- to 3/4-inch round tip. Alternatively, use a large sturdy resealable plastic bag; press the dough into a corner of the bag to remove as much air as possible, then snip off the corner to make a 1/2- to 3/4-inch opening.

Step 4    

Using steady pressure and working over the pot of simmering water, pipe out 1/3 of the gnocchi dough into 3/4-inch pieces, using the twine to cut them into the saucepan. Simmer until the gnocchi rise to the surface, then continue simmering until they’re plumped and just cooked through, about 5 minutes total. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the gnocchi to a lightly oiled rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough in 2 batches.

Step 5    

Transfer the gnocchi to a platter. Add the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the lemon zest and gently toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Serve in shallow bowls, garnished with a drizzle of olive oil, grated lemon zest, snipped chives, chopped parsley and small basil leaves. Serve right away.

Make Ahead

The cooked gnocchi can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat in simmering water for 1 minute before serving.

