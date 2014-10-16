Ricotta Gnocchi with Summer Herbs

These pillowy gnocchi are tossed in olive oil and lemon zest before getting a generous sprinkling of summer herbs. Slideshow: How to Make Gnocchi
How to Make It
Tie a length of thin kitchen twine tightly across a large, two-handled saucepan. Fill the saucepan with water and bring to a simmer. Add a generous pinch of salt.
Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the ricotta with the egg and cheese until smooth; scrape down the side of the bowl as necessary. Add the flour and 1 1/2 teaspoons of kosher salt and pulse until just incorporated.
Scrape the gnocchi dough into a pastry bag fitted with a 1/2- to 3/4-inch round tip. Alternatively, use a large sturdy resealable plastic bag; press the dough into a corner of the bag to remove as much air as possible, then snip off the corner to make a 1/2- to 3/4-inch opening.
Using steady pressure and working over the pot of simmering water, pipe out 1/3 of the gnocchi dough into 3/4-inch pieces, using the twine to cut them into the saucepan. Simmer until the gnocchi rise to the surface, then continue simmering until they’re plumped and just cooked through, about 5 minutes total. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the gnocchi to a lightly oiled rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough in 2 batches.
Transfer the gnocchi to a platter. Add the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the lemon zest and gently toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Serve in shallow bowls, garnished with a drizzle of olive oil, grated lemon zest, snipped chives, chopped parsley and small basil leaves. Serve right away.
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Bess Scully
Review Body: There is something wrong with this recipe. There is not enough flour. The gnocchi didn't hold together. Flavor was good... but we had to nearly double the flour.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-08-28
Author Name: Johnny Boots
Review Body: This is not your standard "thick" gnocchi, they are extremely light and pillowy, almost like a dumpling (chicken and dumplings style). If you are used to store bought or rolled gnocchi this might not be your thing. No need to press or drain. Stick to the 5 minute "bath" and they wont fall apart or dissolve. That being said, they were delicious and hit the spot on a warm september evening with a chilled glass of wine in the backyard. I would serve with either bread and EVOO or a crunchy salad as there is little to no variance in texture with this recipe.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-09-21
Author Name: Annalise Moberg
Review Body: Delicious and super super easy. Was able to whip this together in less than 1/2 hour for a nice summertime lunch. Flavors are light, and the gnocchi are fluffy!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-29