Ricotta Gnocchi Gratin

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian uses a stand mixer to make his perfectly fluffy gnocchi with ricotta cheese.
How to Make It
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, mix the ricotta with the 2/3 cup of Parmigiano, the whole egg, egg yolk, lemon zest, nutmeg, 2 teaspoons of kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper at medium speed until blended. With the machine on low, gradually add the 1 1/4 cups of flour until incorporated. Beat at medium speed until a tacky dough forms, about 1 minute. Scrape the dough out onto a floured work surface and pat into a mass. Dust the top with flour, then wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Line a baking sheet with wax paper and dust with flour. On a floured surface, cut the dough into 4 pieces; gently roll each into a 3/4-inch-thick rope. Cut the ropes into 1-inch lengths and transfer to the baking sheet.
Grease a large rimmed baking sheet with oil. In a large pot of simmering salted water, cook one-third of the gnocchi over moderate heat until they rise to the surface, then cook for 2 minutes longer. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining gnocchi.
Preheat the oven to 200°. In a large skillet, cook one-third of the pancetta in 1 tablespoon of the oil over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the fat is rendered but the pancetta is not crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in 3 tablespoons of the butter and cook, stirring, until it just starts to brown and smell nutty, about 3 minutes. Add 10 sage leaves; cook until crisp, 20 seconds.
Add one-third of the gnocchi and cook, undisturbed, until golden on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a metal spatula, flip the gnocchi and cook until browned, about 2 minutes longer. Stir in 2 teaspoons of the lemon juice and a pinch of the orange zest; season with salt and pepper. Using a spatula or slotted spoon, transfer the gnocchi, pancetta and sage to a large ovenproof serving dish. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the fat from the skillet over the gnocchi; keep warm in the oven. Pour off the remaining fat from the skillet. Repeat the whole process 2 more times. Sprinkle Parmesan over the gnocchi and serve.
Author Name: Maria7
Review Body: Delicious! To Mexchef, you just have to have a feel for the gnocchi. Try it again.
Date Published: 2017-03-22
Author Name: mexchef
Review Body: This was a disaster I had to fix; has anyone actually made this following this recipe? After adding the flour this was still a completely sticky mess. i basically had to double the flour amount. And the amount of salt in the batter is WAY too much. I only put in 1 1/2 teaspoons and the batter was still incredibly salty. I looked at other recipes on the internet using the same amount of ricotta and they use 1/4 the amount amount of salt. They also tell you to drain the ricotta beforehand for more than an hour. And then they don't have to use as much flour. Big disappointment, Food and Wine. Guess I better stick to recipes that already have reviews.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2017-02-08