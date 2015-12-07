Ricotta Gnocchi Gratin

Author Name: mexchef

Review Body: This was a disaster I had to fix; has anyone actually made this following this recipe? After adding the flour this was still a completely sticky mess. i basically had to double the flour amount. And the amount of salt in the batter is WAY too much. I only put in 1 1/2 teaspoons and the batter was still incredibly salty. I looked at other recipes on the internet using the same amount of ricotta and they use 1/4 the amount amount of salt. They also tell you to drain the ricotta beforehand for more than an hour. And then they don't have to use as much flour. Big disappointment, Food and Wine. Guess I better stick to recipes that already have reviews.

Review Rating: 1

Date Published: 2017-02-08