Ricotta Gnocchi with Eggplant and Peppers

How to Make It

Step 1 MAKE THE GARLIC OIL Place oil and garlic cloves in a small saucepan over low; cook, undisturbed, until garlic is sizzling vigorously, about 7 minutes. Continue to cook, undisturbed, until garlic is tender when pierced with a paring knife, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool 20 minutes. Remove garlic cloves, and reserve for another use. Set garlic oil aside.

Step 2 MAKE THE GNOCCHI Preheat oven to 350°F. Line bottom and sides of an 8-inch square baking dish with plastic wrap, allowing 3 inches to extend over all sides; set aside. Whisk together ricotta, eggs, Parmigiano-Reggiano, salt, and coriander in a large bowl until thoroughly blended and smooth. Add flour in 2 batches, stirring just until combined after each addition. Stir in 2 tablespoons garlic oil. Spread ricotta mixture in prepared square baking dish; fold plastic wrap sides over ricotta mixture, covering loosely. Cover dish tightly with aluminum foil, and place in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Add water to a depth of 1 1/4 inches in the rectangular baking dish.

Step 3 Bake in preheated oven until slightly firm, 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Remove baking dish from water bath; refrigerate, uncovered, until warm, about 1 hour. Cut gnocchi into 1-inch strips; cut or tear strips into irregular 1-inch pieces.