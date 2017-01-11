Ricotta-Filled Handkerchief Pasta with Pesto and Marinara

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pasta In a medium bowl, whisk the 00 flour and the 1/2 cup of semolina flour with the salt. In another bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the olive oil and 1/4 cup of water. Mound the flour mixture on a work surface and make a well in the center. Add the beaten yolks to the well and gradually incorporate the flour with a fork, starting with the inner rim of the well and working your way out until all of the flour is incorporated and a soft dough forms. Knead the dough until smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2 Cut the dough into 8 equal pieces and cover with a kitchen towel. Lightly dust 1 piece of dough with semolina flour and flatten slightly. Run the dough twice through a pasta machine at the widest setting. Run the dough twice through successively narrower settings until it is 1/8 to 1/16 inch thick and 14 to 16 inches long. Lay the pasta sheet on a semolina-dusted baking sheet and generously dust with more semolina. Repeat with the remaining 7 pieces of dough. Keep the pasta sheets covered with a damp kitchen towel.

Step 3 make the pesto In a food processor, pulse the almonds with the garlic and olive oil until smooth. Add the basil and pulse until finely chopped. Add the Parmesan, the 1 1/4 cups of pecorino and the mascarpone and pulse until smooth. Season the pesto with salt and scrape into a large bowl.

Step 4 make the marinara In a food processor, pulse the tomatoes with their juices until almost smooth. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the pureed tomatoes and the sugar, season with salt and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 30 minutes; keep warm.

Step 5 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 450°. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. In a very large pot of salted boiling water, cook 2 pasta sheets until al dente, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, lift out the pasta sheets and let them drain slightly, then turn gently in the pesto to coat. Lay one of the pasta sheets on a prepared baking sheet and dollop 1/4 cup of the ricotta near one end. Fold one-third of the pasta sheet over the ricotta, then fold the rest of the sheet over onto itself. Repeat to fill the second pesto-coated sheet, then repeat the entire process with the remaining pasta sheets, pesto and ricotta. Cover the folded handkerchief pasta with foil and bake for 10 minutes, until hot throughout.