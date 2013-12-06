Ricotta Dumplings with Red Pepper Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 12 DUMPLINGS
Jacques Pépin
June 1998

Ingredients

red pepper sauce

  • 1 small red pepper (6 ounces), seeded and cut into chunks
  • 1 tomato (6 ounces), cut into chunks
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon virgin olive oil

dumplings

  • 8 ounces ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 jumbo egg
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for sprinking at serving time
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 2 tablespoons minced chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

make the red pepper sauce: In a saucepan combine the red pepper and tomato chunks with the 1 cup water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low, cover and boil gently for 8 minutes, strain the puree through a food mill. 2. Return the puree to the sauceapn and stir in the salt, pepper, and dissolved cornstarch. Bring to a boil, then add the butter and oil and emulsify with a hand blender for 10 seconds. Keep the sauce warm while you make the dumplings. 

Step 2    

make the dumplings: Bring 3 quarts of water to a simmer in a pot. Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the ricotta, salt, pepper, egg, Parmesan and flour and process for 10 seconds. Transfer the dumpling batter to a bowl and mix in the chives. 

Step 3    

make the dumplings in two batches: working as quickly as possible drop the batter, about 1 tablespoon at a time, into the hot water. Let the dumplings cook at a low simmer (180° to 190°) for ten minutes; the dumplings will rise to the surface of the water as they cook. Remove the dumplings with a slotted spoon, drain well and arrange on a platter. Keep warm while you cook the remaining dumplings. 

Step 4    

Arrange the dumplings on a platter or individual plates. Spoon on the warm red pepper sauce and sprinkle with grated Parmesan.

Make Ahead

To prepare the dumplings ahead, cool the red pepper sauce and refrigerate it. Cook the dumplings through step 4, then use a slotted spoon to transfer them from the pot to a bowl of ice water. When thoroughly cool, drain the dumplings and arrange them in one large or 6 individual gratin dishes. Cover and refrigerate until 30 minutes before serving time. Spoon some sauce over the dumplings, sprinkle on about 2 tablespoons of grated Parmesan cheese and bake in a preheated 400° oven for 25 mintues, or until hot and bubbly. Serve with additional warm sauce and grated cheese.

