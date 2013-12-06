Ricotta Dumplings with Red Pepper Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 make the red pepper sauce: In a saucepan combine the red pepper and tomato chunks with the 1 cup water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low, cover and boil gently for 8 minutes, strain the puree through a food mill. 2. Return the puree to the sauceapn and stir in the salt, pepper, and dissolved cornstarch. Bring to a boil, then add the butter and oil and emulsify with a hand blender for 10 seconds. Keep the sauce warm while you make the dumplings.

Step 2 make the dumplings: Bring 3 quarts of water to a simmer in a pot. Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the ricotta, salt, pepper, egg, Parmesan and flour and process for 10 seconds. Transfer the dumpling batter to a bowl and mix in the chives.

Step 3 make the dumplings in two batches: working as quickly as possible drop the batter, about 1 tablespoon at a time, into the hot water. Let the dumplings cook at a low simmer (180° to 190°) for ten minutes; the dumplings will rise to the surface of the water as they cook. Remove the dumplings with a slotted spoon, drain well and arrange on a platter. Keep warm while you cook the remaining dumplings.