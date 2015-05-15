Ricotta Cavatelli with Nut Ragout

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the ragout Preheat the oven to 300°. Shake the nuts in a fine sieve to remove any fine crumbs. In a large ovenproof saucepan, heat the oil. Add the garlic and stir over moderate heat until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the nuts and cook, stirring, until well toasted, about 5 minutes. Add the thyme, bay leaves, rosemary and wine and cook until the wine is evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add the 28 ounces of tomatoes and bring to a boil. Partially cover the ragout and bake for about 1 1/2 hours, until thickened and the nuts are tender.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the cavatelli In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, combine the flour with the ricotta, egg and salt and beat at medium speed until a dough just starts to form, about 1 minute. Attach the dough hook and beat at medium speed until a ball forms, 2 to 3 minutes. Scrape the dough out onto an unfloured work surface and knead until smooth. Wrap in plastic and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 3 Cut the dough into 4 pieces. Work with 1 piece at a time; cover the remaining pieces with plastic wrap. On an unfloured work surface, roll the dough into a 1/2-inch-thick rope. Cut the rope into 1/4-inch pieces. Roll each piece into a 1 1/2-inch-long strip. Using the front side of a table knife, press each strip of dough against the work surface, pulling the knife toward you to form a curling strip. Transfer to a lightly floured baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 4 Stir the 15 ounces of tomatoes into the saucepan and bring the ragout to a simmer over moderately low heat. Stir in the butter and season with salt and pepper. Discard the thyme, bay leaves and rosemary.