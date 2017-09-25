Ricotta and Scallion  Egg Pie 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the piecrust In a large bowl, whisk the 1 3/4 cups of flour with the salt. Using a pastry blender or your fingers, cut the butter and cream cheese into the flour until pea-size. Add the ice water and gently knead just until the dough comes together. Press into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes.

Step 2 On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a 14-inch round. Ease into a 10-inch cast-iron skillet and trim the overhang to 1/2 inch. Fold the edge of the dough in over itself and, if desired, crimp it. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line the piecrust with parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Blind bake for about 1 hour, until the crust is set and lightly browned. Remove the weights and parchment paper, transfer the skillet to a wire rack and let cool completely. Leave the oven on.

Step 4 Make the filling On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the scallions with the olive oil and thyme. Season with salt and pepper. Roast for 10 minutes, until tender. Let cool. Reserve 3 whole scallions. Coarsely chop the remaining scallions.