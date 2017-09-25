Ricotta and Scallion  Egg Pie 
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Roxana Jullapat
November 2017

Ricotta makes this variation on vegetable quiche, from L.A. chef Roxana Jullapat, extra moist and light. You’ll want to hang on to her winner of a piecrust recipe, made with butter and cream cheese—it’s flaky, golden and crisp. Slideshow: More Savory Pie and Tart Recipes

Ingredients

PIECRUST :

  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, cubed and chilled 
  • 6 ounces cream cheese,  cubed and chilled  
  • 2 tablespoons ice water 

FILLING :

  • 10 scallions, trimmed 
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1/2 teaspoon thyme leaves 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 6 large eggs 
  • 1 1/4 cups heavy cream 
  • 1 cup whole milk 
  • 1 cup loosely packed baby spinach leaves 
  • 1 cup grated Gruyère 
  • 1 cup ricotta 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the piecrust In a large bowl, whisk the 1 3/4 cups of flour with the salt. Using a pastry blender or your fingers, cut the butter and cream cheese into the flour until pea-size. Add the ice water and gently knead just until the dough comes together. Press into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes. 

Step 2    

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a 14-inch round. Ease into a 10-inch cast-iron skillet and trim the overhang to 1/2 inch. Fold the edge of the dough in over itself and, if desired, crimp it. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. 

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line the piecrust with parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Blind bake for about 1 hour, until the  crust is set and lightly browned. Remove the weights and parchment paper, transfer the skillet to a wire rack and let cool completely. Leave the oven on. 

Step 4    

Make the filling On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the scallions with the olive oil and thyme. Season with salt and pepper. Roast for 10 minutes, until tender. Let cool. Reserve  3 whole scallions. Coarsely chop the remaining scallions.

Step 5    

Reduce the oven temperature to 325°. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the cream, milk and 2 teaspoons of salt. Stir in the chopped scallions, the spinach, Gruyère and ricotta. Pour the custard into the piecrust and arrange the reserved whole scallions on top. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes, rotating halfway through, until the filling is puffed and lightly browned. Transfer to a rack and let cool for at least 20 minutes. Serve the pie warm or at room temperature. 

Notes

In summer, sub in young stinging nettles (before they flower) for the spinach. Remember to wear gloves when handling raw nettles. 

