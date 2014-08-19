Ricotta and Mint Wonton Ravioli

Store-bought wonton wrappers provide the foundation for these easy ravioli, which are filled with a sophisticated ricotta-mint stuffing. Plus: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine the ricotta cheese, egg, Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon zest, mint, salt and pepper. Set aside.
Arrange 6 wonton wrappers on a work surface. Scoop 1 tablespoon of filling into the center of each wrapper. Brush the edges with water. Lay a second wrapper on top of each ravioli. Press down the edges, sealing as well as pressing out as much air as possible from the centers. If desired, cut the edges with a fluted cutter or roller.
Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook the raviolis in small batches for about one minute, or until they float to the top and the wrapper is tender. Remove from water with a slotted spoon.
Serve With
Marinara or béchamel sauce.
