Rich Chicken Stock

© Christina Holmes
This chicken stock is terrific to use in soups, stews, dressings and stuffings, but it's so flavorful that it can even be sipped. Slideshow: Recipes That Use Homemade Stock
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine all of the ingredients except the salt in a large stockpot. Cover partially and simmer over very low heat for about 1 hour and 30 minutes, skimming the surface of the stock as necessary.
Step 2
Strain the stock into a large bowl and rinse out the pot; reserve the chicken for another use. Return the stock to the pot and boil over moderately high heat until reduced to 8 cups, 30 minutes longer. Season with salt.
Make Ahead
The stock can be refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5