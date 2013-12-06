Rich Chicken Stock
Grace Parisi
November 2012

This chicken stock is terrific to use in soups, stews, dressings and stuffings, but it's so flavorful that it can even be sipped. Slideshow: Recipes That Use Homemade Stock

Ingredients

  • One 3-pound chicken, quartered or left whole
  • 4 quarts water
  • 1 large onion, quartered
  • 2 large carrots, chopped
  • 2 celery ribs, chopped
  • 6 parsley sprigs
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine all of the ingredients except the salt in a large stockpot. Cover partially and simmer over very low heat for about 1 hour and 30 minutes, skimming the surface of the stock as necessary.

Step 2    

Strain the stock into a large bowl and rinse out the pot; reserve the chicken for another use. Return the stock to the pot and boil over moderately high heat until reduced to 8 cups, 30 minutes longer. Season with salt.

Make Ahead

The stock can be refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month.

