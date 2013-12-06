Rich and Creamy Mashed Potatoes
A foolproof and perfect make-ahead dish, the secret to these velvety mashed potatoes is mayonnaise. Slideshow: Holiday Mashed Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter
  • 1 1/4 cups whole milk
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • Freshly ground white pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain the potatoes in a colander, shaking off any excess water.

Step 2    

In the same saucepan, melt the butter in the milk over moderately low heat. Remove from the heat. Press the potatoes through a ricer into the saucepan and mix well. Fold in the mayonnaise, season with salt and white pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

If you’re not serving the potatoes right away, let them cool, then transfer to a bowl or large resealable plastic bag and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Rewarm the potatoes in the microwave in 2-minute intervals, stirring each time, until hot.

