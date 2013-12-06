Rich and Creamy Mashed Potatoes

In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain the potatoes in a colander, shaking off any excess water.

Step 2

In the same saucepan, melt the butter in the milk over moderately low heat. Remove from the heat. Press the potatoes through a ricer into the saucepan and mix well. Fold in the mayonnaise, season with salt and white pepper and serve.