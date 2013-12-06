Rice with Fresh Herbs
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Nadia Roden
February 2004

Rice pilaf reminds Nadia Roden of her grandmother, who would serve a version of it with every meal. This one is especially fragrant and light.    Delicious, Quick Side Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 3 cups basmati rice (13 ounces), rinsed
  • 3 cups chopped mixed herbs, such as flat-leaf parsley, cilantro, chives, dill and tarragon
  • 9 medium scallions, finely chopped
  • 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the rice and boil, stirring occasionally, until slightly undercooked, about 10 minutes. Stir in the herbs and scallions and drain in a strainer; the herbs will cling to the rice.

Step 2    

Return the saucepan to the burner. Add half of the butter and melt it over moderately low heat. Add the rice and the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter, stir gently and season with salt. Cover and cook for 15 minutes. Fluff up the rice and serve.

Make Ahead

The finished rice can stand, covered, for up to 30 minutes; fluff it once more just before serving.

