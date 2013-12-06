Rice with Fresh Herbs

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the rice and boil, stirring occasionally, until slightly undercooked, about 10 minutes. Stir in the herbs and scallions and drain in a strainer; the herbs will cling to the rice.

Step 2

Return the saucepan to the burner. Add half of the butter and melt it over moderately low heat. Add the rice and the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter, stir gently and season with salt. Cover and cook for 15 minutes. Fluff up the rice and serve.