Rice Pudding with Apricot Preserves
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
James Parker
February 2016

This luxurious rice pudding is especially glossy and rich thanks to the sweetened condensed milk that's swirled in at the end. Slideshow: More Rice Pudding Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup arborio rice (1/2 pound)
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 1/4 cups sugar
  • 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk
  • Demerara sugar, apricot preserves and sliced dried Blenheim apricots, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325°. Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Stir in the rice and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Drain the rice and rinse under cold water, then drain again.

Step 2    

In a 2-quart ovenproof baking dish, mix the rice with the milk, cream and sugar. Bake for about 1 hour and 45 minutes, stirring every 30 minutes, until the rice is tender and the  pudding has thickened. Let the pudding cool on a rack for  10 minutes, then fold in the sweetened condensed milk. Serve the rice pudding with demerara sugar, apricot  preserves and dried apricots.

