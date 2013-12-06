Rice-Bowl Rice

Step

Put the rice in a heavy medium saucepan that is at least 8 inches in diameter. Rinse the rice thoroughly under cold running water, rubbing it between your fingers, until the water is clear; drain well. Add the 2 1/4 cups of water and bring to a vigorous boil over high heat. Cover tightly, reduce the heat to very low and cook without peeking for 14 minutes. Remove from the heat; lift the lid to release steam and replace it immediately. Let the rice stand for 10 minutes to firm up the starches. Serve straight from the pan, using a moistened wooden rice paddle or a shallow wooden spoon.