Rice-Bowl Rice
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 6 CUPS
Jeffrey Alford and Naomi Duguid
May 1998

Rice-Bowl Rice is plain white Chinese rice. Notice that no salt or oil is added during cooking; all the flavor comes from cai, the dishes eaten with the rice. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups white Chinese rice or Thai jasmine rice
  • 2 1/4 cups cold water

How to Make It

Step

Put the rice in a heavy medium saucepan that is at least 8 inches in diameter. Rinse the rice thoroughly under cold running water, rubbing it between your fingers, until the water is clear; drain well. Add the 2 1/4 cups of water and bring to a vigorous boil over high heat. Cover tightly, reduce the heat to very low and cook without peeking for 14 minutes. Remove from the heat; lift the lid to release steam and replace it immediately. Let the rice stand for 10 minutes to firm up the starches. Serve straight from the pan, using a moistened wooden rice paddle or a shallow wooden spoon.

