Rice Balls Rolled in Seaweed

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, rinse the rice in several changes of cold water until the water is thoroughly clear. In a medium saucepan, combine the rice with the 2 1/2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until all of the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Remove the rice from the heat and let stand, covered, for 15 minutes.

Step 2 Transfer the warm rice to a bowl and stir in the sushi flavoring. Let the rice cool to room temperature.