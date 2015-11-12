Rice and Peas

Author Name: Janeille Powell

Review Body: That's not how it's done! The water from the red bean is not drained... the rice is cooked in that water with the red beans and the thyme sprigs are discarded after the rice has been cooked. One of the unique characteristics of jamaican riceand peas is that the rice takes on a reddish hue after cooking in thepeas water

Review Rating: 1

Date Published: 2017-12-12