Rice and Peas
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 12 cups
Adam Schop
December 2015

Thyme, onion, garlic, scallions and allspice amp up chef Adam Schop’s take on the classic Jamaican side dish of rice and kidney beans cooked in coconut milk.   Slideshow: More Bean Recipes

Ingredients

BEANS

  • 2 cups dried kidney beans, soaked overnight and drained
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened coconut cream
  • 14 thyme sprigs
  • 1/2 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 6 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

RICE

  • 2 cups parboiled white rice
  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Prepare the beans

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, combine the soaked and drained beans with the coconut milk, coconut cream, thyme sprigs, onion, scallions, salt and allspice. Add enough water to cover the beans by 2 inches and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce the heat to low and simmer the beans until tender, about 1 hour. Drain the beans; discard the thyme sprigs.  

Step 2    Prepare the rice

In a medium pot, combine the parboiled rice with the coconut milk, onion, scallions, garlic, salt and  3 3/4 cups of water. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low, cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir 4 cups of the drained beans into the rice. (Save the remaining 2 cups for another use.) Cover and cook for 10 minutes, then uncover and cook for 5 minutes longer. Fluff the rice and peas with a fork and serve.

Make Ahead

The rice and peas can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat before serving.

