Thyme, onion, garlic, scallions and allspice amp up chef Adam Schop’s take on the classic Jamaican side dish of rice and kidney beans cooked in coconut milk. Slideshow: More Bean Recipes
How to Make It
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, combine the soaked and drained beans with the coconut milk, coconut cream, thyme sprigs, onion, scallions, salt and allspice. Add enough water to cover the beans by 2 inches and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce the heat to low and simmer the beans until tender, about 1 hour. Drain the beans; discard the thyme sprigs.
In a medium pot, combine the parboiled rice with the coconut milk, onion, scallions, garlic, salt and 3 3/4 cups of water. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low, cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
Stir 4 cups of the drained beans into the rice. (Save the remaining 2 cups for another use.) Cover and cook for 10 minutes, then uncover and cook for 5 minutes longer. Fluff the rice and peas with a fork and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 1
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Janeille Powell
Review Body: That's not how it's done! The water from the red bean is not drained... the rice is cooked in that water with the red beans and the thyme sprigs are discarded after the rice has been cooked. One of the unique characteristics of jamaican riceand peas is that the rice takes on a reddish hue after cooking in thepeas water
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2017-12-12