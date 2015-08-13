Rice-and-Meat-Stuffed Zucchini and Green Peppers
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Scott Conant
September 2015

These classic Greek stuffed vegetables from chef Scott Conant are filled with ground beef and rice seasoned with onion, tomato, parsley and thyme. Slideshow: More Bell Pepper Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 small cubanelle peppers (1 pound)—stemmed, cored and seeded
  • 3 medium zucchini (1 1/2 pounds), halved crosswise and seedy flesh scooped out with a melon baller 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 12 ounces ground beef chuck
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped (1 cup)
  • 1 medium tomato, finely chopped (1 cup)
  • 1/2 cup long grain white rice
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 3/4 cup Greek yogurt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • Aleppo pepper, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the peppers and zucchini inside and out with salt and pepper and arrange them snugly, hollow side up, in a medium saucepan.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, combine the beef, onion, tomato, rice, parsley, olive oil, thyme, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper and mix well. Spoon the filling into the peppers and zucchini.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk the tomato paste with 1 cup of water; pour the mixture around the vegetables in the saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until the vegetables are tender and the filling is cooked through, about 25 minutes.

Step 4    

In another small bowl, stir the yogurt with the garlic. Transfer the stuffed vegetables to a platter and drizzle with some of the sauce from the pan. Spoon the yogurt on top, sprinkle with Aleppo pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

The cooked vegetables can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Robustly fruity rosés are terrific with dishes that have varied flavors, like these stuffed vegetables. Try one from southern Italy.

