Rice-and-Meat-Stuffed Zucchini and Green Peppers

How to Make It

Step 1 Season the peppers and zucchini inside and out with salt and pepper and arrange them snugly, hollow side up, in a medium saucepan.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, combine the beef, onion, tomato, rice, parsley, olive oil, thyme, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper and mix well. Spoon the filling into the peppers and zucchini.

Step 3 In a small bowl, whisk the tomato paste with 1 cup of water; pour the mixture around the vegetables in the saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until the vegetables are tender and the filling is cooked through, about 25 minutes.