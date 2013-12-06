Riccioli Pasta with Caramelized Corn

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, pulse the flour with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. With the machine on, add 4 of the eggs, 1 at a time. If the mixture is too dry to gather into a ball, add up to 1 more egg. Process until smooth and elastic, about 3 minutes. Cover with a bowl and let rest for 15 minutes.

Step 2 Divide the dough into 4 equal pieces. Working with 1 piece at a time and keeping the rest covered, roll the dough through successively narrower settings of a pasta machine, ending with the narrowest setting. Cut the pasta lengthwise into 1-inch-wide strips; lay the long strips on a work surface and cover with kitchen towels. Repeat with the 3 remaining pieces of dough.

Step 3 Spread the cornmeal on 2 large baking sheets. Working with 1 strip of dough at a time, wind the pasta around a thick knitting needle in a tight spiral. Slide the pasta off the needle onto a prepared baking sheet so that it forms a loose coil. Let the pasta dry for about 1 hour.

Step 4 Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons of the oil in a large skillet. Add the bacon and cook over moderate heat until most of the fat is rendered, about 5 minutes. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until translucent, about 4 minutes.

Step 5 Add all but 1/3 cup of the corn to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the corn is browned, about 4 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Add the cream and boil, stirring, until reduced by about one-third, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the thyme and season well with salt and pepper.

Step 6 Heat the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a nonreactive skillet. Add reserved 1/3 cup corn and sautée over moderate heat until toasted, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until the tomatoes are just soft, about 2 minutes.