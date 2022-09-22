Ingredients Beef Ribeye Steak Rib Eye with Charred Spring Onions and Salsa Verde "This is a great weeknight steak recipe that uses easy-to-find herbs and a few kitchen essentials to really maximize flavor," says chef Hillary Sterling of Ci Siamo in New York City, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "Vincotto — literally 'cooked wine' in Italian — is an ingredient I always have on hand for quick marinades and sauces. If you can't find it at your local specialty store, a combination of equal parts balsamic vinegar and honey works well as a substitute. Sweet and tangy, it will impart a ton of flavor on the rib eye in a short time." Sterling's marinade tenderizes the meat and also adds intense flavor to the skillet-seared steak. The sugar in the marinade mixture, which comes from the tangy-sweet vincotto, caramelizes while the steak cooks, adding delicious char. A drizzle of fresh lemon juice just before serving brightens up the smoky, umami-rich steak alongside an herb-packed salsa verde and juicy spring onions. By Hillary Sterling Published on September 22, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Dickey / Prop Styling by Lydia Pursell Prep Time: 30 mins Total Time: 90 mins Servings: 2 Ingredients 1 (1-pound) boneless rib eye steak (about 1 inch thick) 2 tablespoons plus 3/8 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 1 (4-inch) rosemary sprig 2 tablespoons vincotto or 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar plus 1 tablespoon honey ⅔ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided 1 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves ½ cup packed fresh tarragon leaves 6 tablespoons chopped fresh chives 1 ½ tablespoons Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon drained capers 2 to 3 oil-packed anchovy fillets (to taste) (from 1 [2-ounce] can), drained 1 (9-ounce) bunch spring onions (about 4 onions), trimmed and halved lengthwise 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon) Directions Sprinkle steak evenly with 2 tablespoons salt. Place steak and rosemary sprig in a large ziplock plastic bag; pour vincotto and 1 tablespoon oil into bag. Seal bag, and place on a plate. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours. Combine parsley, tarragon, chives, mustard, capers, and anchovies in a food processor. Pulse until roughly chopped, about 10 pulses. With processor running, pour 2/3 cup oil through food chute, and process until mixture is smooth, about 20 seconds. Transfer mixture to a bowl; stir in 1/8 teaspoon salt. Set salsa verde aside until ready to use. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Remove steak from marinade, letting excess marinade drip off. Discard marinade in bag. Cook steak in skillet until lightly charred in spots and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers 120°F for medium-rare, about 8 minutes (or to desired degree of doneness), flipping halfway through cook time. Transfer steak to a cutting board; let rest 5 minutes. Do not wipe skillet clean. Arrange spring onion pieces in a single layer in skillet; sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook over medium-high, turning occasionally, until charred in spots and bulbs are tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Slice steak against the grain into 1/4-inch-thick pieces, and transfer to a platter. Drizzle fresh lemon juice over steaks; serve alongside spring onions and salsa verde. Make Ahead Steak can be marinated up to 6 hours in advance. Note Vincotto is a thick, sweet syrup made from reduced unfermented grape must. Find it at Italian grocery stores or online at caputos.com. Suggested Pairing Robust, tannic Napa Cabernet: Buehler Estate Papa's Knoll Print