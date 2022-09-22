Rib Eye with Charred Spring Onions and Salsa Verde

Sprinkle steak evenly with 2 tablespoons salt. Place steak and rosemary sprig in a large ziplock plastic bag; pour vincotto and 1 tablespoon oil into bag. Seal bag, and place on a plate. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours.

Combine parsley, tarragon, chives, mustard, capers, and anchovies in a food processor. Pulse until roughly chopped, about 10 pulses. With processor running, pour 2/3 cup oil through food chute, and process until mixture is smooth, about 20 seconds. Transfer mixture to a bowl; stir in 1/8 teaspoon salt. Set salsa verde aside until ready to use.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Remove steak from marinade, letting excess marinade drip off. Discard marinade in bag. Cook steak in skillet until lightly charred in spots and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers 120°F for medium-rare, about 8 minutes (or to desired degree of doneness), flipping halfway through cook time. Transfer steak to a cutting board; let rest 5 minutes. Do not wipe skillet clean.

Arrange spring onion pieces in a single layer in skillet; sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook over medium-high, turning occasionally, until charred in spots and bulbs are tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat.