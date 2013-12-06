Rib-Eye Steaks with Ancho Chile Cream Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Georgeanne Brennan
December 1998

Cookbook author Georgeanne Brennan makes her version of the classic green peppercorn steak sauce with an ancho chile, which adds a sweet heat.  Amazing Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small ancho chile—stemmed, seeded and halved lengthwise
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 2/3 cup light cream
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Salt
  • Four 1/2 -pound rib-eye steaks, about 3/8 inch thick
  • 1/2 cup water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a small heavy skillet. Using a spatula, press the chile into the skillet, skin side down, and toast over moderately high heat until beginning to blister, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add the cumin seeds to the skillet and toast just until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add to the chile.

Step 2    

Using a pair of kitchen shears, cut the chile into small pieces and transfer to a saucepan. Add the cumin, cream, oregano and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until reduced to about 1/2 cup, 6 to 8 minutes. Strain the sauce, return it to the saucepan and keep warm.

Step 3    

Sprinkle 2 large cast-iron skillets with a scant 1/4 teaspoon salt each and heat until almost smoking. Add the steaks and cook over high heat until browned, about 1 1/2 minutes per side. Transfer the steaks to dinner plates. Add 1/4 cup of water to each skillet, scraping up any browned bits, and cook until the liquid in each skillet is reduced to 1 tablespoon. Pour the pan drippings into the cream sauce, spoon over the steaks and serve.

Suggested Pairing

These rich steaks call for a deeply flavored California Cabernet Sauvignon.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up