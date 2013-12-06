Rib-Eye Steaks with Ancho Chile Cream Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a small heavy skillet. Using a spatula, press the chile into the skillet, skin side down, and toast over moderately high heat until beginning to blister, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add the cumin seeds to the skillet and toast just until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add to the chile.

Step 2 Using a pair of kitchen shears, cut the chile into small pieces and transfer to a saucepan. Add the cumin, cream, oregano and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until reduced to about 1/2 cup, 6 to 8 minutes. Strain the sauce, return it to the saucepan and keep warm.