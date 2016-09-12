Rib Eye Steaks with Togarashi-Lime Butter 
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Renee Erickson
October 2016

These rib eye steaks from Seattle chef Renee Erickson are pan-roasted in a cast-iron skillet and basted with butter as they cook for an incredible caramelized crust. Slideshow: Best Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 1 1/2-pound bone-in rib eye steaks, cut 1 1/2 inches thick
  • 1 stick plus 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons shichimi togarashi
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Flaky sea salt, lime wedges and crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place the steaks on a platter and let stand at room temperature for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the stick of butter at medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in the togarashi, lime zest and juice and 1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt. Keep the togarashi butter at room temperature while you cook the steaks.

Step 2    

Melt 1 1/2 tablespoons of the butter in each of 2 large cast-iron skillets over moderately high heat. Season the steaks generously with kosher salt. When the butter has stopped foaming, add 1 steak to each skillet and cook undisturbed until deeply browned on one side, about 6 minutes. Flip the steaks and add 1 tablespoon of butter to each pan. Continue cooking, basting frequently with butter, until the steaks are well browned on both sides and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 125° for medium-rare, 7 to 9 minutes longer. Transfer to a cutting board, cover with foil and let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Spread half of the togarashi butter on each steak and sprinkle with flaky salt. Thinly slice the steaks across the grain and serve with lime wedges and crusty bread.

Make Ahead

The togarashi butter can be refrigerated for 4 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Suggested Pairing

French Cabernet Franc: 2015 Domaine Philippe Alliet Chinon.

