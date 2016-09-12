Rib Eye Steaks with Togarashi-Lime Butter 

These rib eye steaks from Seattle chef Renee Erickson are pan-roasted in a cast-iron skillet and basted with butter as they cook for an incredible caramelized crust. Slideshow: Best Steak Recipes
How to Make It
Place the steaks on a platter and let stand at room temperature for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the stick of butter at medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in the togarashi, lime zest and juice and 1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt. Keep the togarashi butter at room temperature while you cook the steaks.
Melt 1 1/2 tablespoons of the butter in each of 2 large cast-iron skillets over moderately high heat. Season the steaks generously with kosher salt. When the butter has stopped foaming, add 1 steak to each skillet and cook undisturbed until deeply browned on one side, about 6 minutes. Flip the steaks and add 1 tablespoon of butter to each pan. Continue cooking, basting frequently with butter, until the steaks are well browned on both sides and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 125° for medium-rare, 7 to 9 minutes longer. Transfer to a cutting board, cover with foil and let rest for 10 minutes.
Spread half of the togarashi butter on each steak and sprinkle with flaky salt. Thinly slice the steaks across the grain and serve with lime wedges and crusty bread.
Review Body: I found this recipe to be mediocre. "Shichimi Togarashi" (the correct name of the spice) has a wonderful low heat peppery flavor--a nice change from using the same recipe with just salt, but it's nothing special, almost indistinguishable from using cayenne pepper. I used: KerryGold butter, the best quailty rib-eyes and limes. I experimented with the ingredients, but didn't get any flavor better than just cooking the rib-eyes as instructed without the lime-spice blend. If you try this recipe, I recommend simply coating the rib-eye in Shichimi Togarashi and pan fry--no butter. The Get a good color to your rib-eye. The cooked black spice gives a richer flavor and the orange peel stands out more than the peppery flavor. And then add lime juice, lime rind in melted butter (minus the spice) and a little soy sauce. Add to taste just before serving. If I make it again, I'd add my own ground dried tangerine peel.
Date Published: 2016-10-26