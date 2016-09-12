Rib Eye Steaks with Togarashi-Lime Butter 

Author Name: Monsoon Eddy

Review Body: I found this recipe to be mediocre. "Shichimi Togarashi" (the correct name of the spice) has a wonderful low heat peppery flavor--a nice change from using the same recipe with just salt, but it's nothing special, almost indistinguishable from using cayenne pepper. I used: KerryGold butter, the best quailty rib-eyes and limes. I experimented with the ingredients, but didn't get any flavor better than just cooking the rib-eyes as instructed without the lime-spice blend. If you try this recipe, I recommend simply coating the rib-eye in Shichimi Togarashi and pan fry--no butter. The Get a good color to your rib-eye. The cooked black spice gives a richer flavor and the orange peel stands out more than the peppery flavor. And then add lime juice, lime rind in melted butter (minus the spice) and a little soy sauce. Add to taste just before serving. If I make it again, I'd add my own ground dried tangerine peel.

Date Published: 2016-10-26