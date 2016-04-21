Rib Eye Steaks with Grilled Radicchio

On the side she serves pleasantly bitter grilled radicchio.The key to extra-juicy rib eye steaks, according to chef Renee Erickson of Boat Street Café in Seattle, is to baste them with butter while they sear. She also uses her delectable anchovy-cumin butter to baste roast salmon and spreads it on tartines with radish slices. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
Let the steaks stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the butter with the thyme, cumin, garlic, anchovy paste, 1 teaspoon of the lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon of salt.
In a large, heavy skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over high heat. Generously season the steaks with salt and pepper and cook until the bottoms are nicely browned, about 4 minutes. Flip the steaks and add 2 tablespoons of the anchovy-cumin butter to the skillet. Cook, spooning the butter over the steaks, until the bottoms are nicely browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of each steak registers 125° for medium-rare meat, about 5 minutes. Transfer the steaks to a work surface and let rest for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Rub the radicchio with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and grill cut side down until charred, about 2 minutes. Season with salt, sprinkle with the remaining 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and transfer to plates. Thinly slice the steaks and transfer to the plates. Spoon the remaining anchovy-cumin butter on top of the meat and serve.
Author Name: @Ben-Travioli-118
Review Body: Absolutely delicious. If you have the time I would highly recommend you try this dish.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-22
Author Name: John Huerte
Review Body: I tried to make it. Not sure if it was my error of just the recipe itself. It came out decent and I am willing to try this again.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-03-22
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: This dish is great for steak lovers!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-27