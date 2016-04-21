Rib Eye Steaks with Grilled Radicchio

How to Make It

Step 1 Ingredients Let the steaks stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the butter with the thyme, cumin, garlic, anchovy paste, 1 teaspoon of the lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon of salt.

Step 2 In a large, heavy skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over high heat. Generously season the steaks with salt and pepper and cook until the bottoms are nicely browned, about 4 minutes. Flip the steaks and add 2 tablespoons of the anchovy-cumin butter to the skillet. Cook, spooning the butter over the steaks, until the bottoms are nicely browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of each steak registers 125° for medium-rare meat, about 5 minutes. Transfer the steaks to a work surface and let rest for 10 minutes.