Rib Eye Steaks with Grilled Radicchio
©Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Renee Erickson

On the side she serves pleasantly bitter grilled radicchio.The key to extra-juicy rib eye steaks, according to chef Renee Erickson of Boat Street Café in Seattle, is to baste them with butter while they sear. She also uses her delectable anchovy-cumin butter to baste roast salmon and spreads it on tartines with radish slices. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • Two 14-ounce boneless rib eye steaks, about 1 1/2 inches thick
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon anchovy paste
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 heads of radicchio, preferably Treviso, trimmed and halved lengthwise

How to Make It

Step 1    Ingredients

Let the steaks stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the butter with the thyme, cumin, garlic, anchovy paste, 1 teaspoon of the lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon of salt.

Step 2    

In a large, heavy skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over high heat. Generously season the steaks with salt and pepper and cook until the bottoms are nicely browned, about 4 minutes. Flip the steaks and add 2 tablespoons of the anchovy-cumin butter to the skillet. Cook, spooning the butter over the steaks, until the bottoms are nicely browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of each steak registers 125° for medium-rare meat, about 5 minutes. Transfer the steaks to a work surface and let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Rub the radicchio with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and grill cut side down until charred, about 2 minutes. Season with salt, sprinkle with the remaining 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and transfer to plates. Thinly slice the steaks and transfer to the plates. Spoon the remaining anchovy-cumin butter on top of the meat and serve.

Make Ahead

The anchovy-cumin butter can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up