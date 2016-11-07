Rib Eye Roast with Black Garlic–Red Wine Gravy 
© Michael Turek
Active Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Total Time
6 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Grant Achatz
December 2016

Star chef Grant Achatz, of Alinea in Chicago, gives his elegant roast beef unexpected flavor with an ultrasavory shallot-and-prune marinade. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

ROAST

  • 1 cup canola oil 
  • 1/2 cup pitted prunes 
  • 4 shallots, chopped 
  • 1/3 cup rosemary leaves
  • 3 tablespoons juniper berries 
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon kosher salt 
  • 1 teaspoon pepper 
  • One 5- to 6-pound cap-on boneless rib eye roast 

GRAVY

  • 1 stick unsalted butter 
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped shallots 
  • 2 heads of black garlic, peeled (1/3 cup)  
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed 
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoon all-purpose flour 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon light brown sugar 
  • 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon dry red wine 
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce 
  • 1 quart beef broth 
  • 3 thyme sprigs 
  • 1 rosemary sprig 
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the roast In a blender, combine all of the ingredients except the rib eye and puree until smooth. Set a rack in  a roasting pan. Set the roast on the rack and rub the  marinade all over. Let stand at  room temperature for 2 hours. 

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Roast the beef for about  2 hours, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in  the center registers 120°. Transfer the roast to a rack and let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, make the gravy In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in the black garlic, crushed garlic, flour and sugar and cook, stirring often, until a golden-brown paste forms, about  5 minutes. Stir in 1 cup of the wine and the soy sauce and simmer for 2 minutes, then add the broth, thyme and rosemary. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to 4 cups, about 30 minutes.  

Step 4    

Stir the remaining 1 tablespoon of wine and the vinegar into the gravy and season  with salt and pepper. Strain into  a gravy boat. Thinly slice the roast across the grain and serve the gravy alongside. 

Make Ahead

The gravy can be refrigerated for 3 days and reheated before serving.

