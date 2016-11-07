Rib Eye Roast with Black Garlic–Red Wine Gravy 

Star chef Grant Achatz, of Alinea in Chicago, gives his elegant roast beef unexpected flavor with an ultrasavory shallot-and-prune marinade. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes
How to Make It
Make the roast In a blender, combine all of the ingredients except the rib eye and puree until smooth. Set a rack in a roasting pan. Set the roast on the rack and rub the marinade all over. Let stand at room temperature for 2 hours.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Roast the beef for about 2 hours, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 120°. Transfer the roast to a rack and let stand for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the gravy In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in the black garlic, crushed garlic, flour and sugar and cook, stirring often, until a golden-brown paste forms, about 5 minutes. Stir in 1 cup of the wine and the soy sauce and simmer for 2 minutes, then add the broth, thyme and rosemary. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to 4 cups, about 30 minutes.
Stir the remaining 1 tablespoon of wine and the vinegar into the gravy and season with salt and pepper. Strain into a gravy boat. Thinly slice the roast across the grain and serve the gravy alongside.
Author Name: CCanfield
Review Body: This recipe was never tested is my best guess. The black garlic gravy says to stir often till a golden brown paste forms. I waited too long as no paste formed and had to throw out the burned mess. The roast marinade was easy. The cooking instructions, again never tested. Two hours is way too long. If you want rare I'd say more like 1 hour not two hours. This recipe was never tested just written.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2016-12-26
Author Name: Lisa Cras
Review Body: This recipe worked for me. I only had to make one adjustment - the gravy certainly turned into a PASTE!! It was way too thick from the start. I added more broth, etc, but in retrospect I will cut down on the amount of flour used.I start with HALF. But the gravy is really rich and thick and savory! Yum! It makes a TON of gravy so I froze some.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-01-18
Author Name: chefbacchus
Review Body: I have to concur with the other reviewers here. The guidance for the amount of flour in the gravy is WAY off. The flavor of the gravy was marvelous, but the texture...it was unpalatably gloppy and thick, even before I reduced it. We're talking middle school cafeteria thick. It was awful. But it tasted good! My recommendation: add two tablespoons of flour (not the ten it asks for here) and rely on the reducing process to thicken the gravy.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-03-21