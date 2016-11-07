Rib Eye Roast with Black Garlic–Red Wine Gravy 

Author Name: CCanfield Review Body: This recipe was never tested is my best guess. The black garlic gravy says to stir often till a golden brown paste forms. I waited too long as no paste formed and had to throw out the burned mess. The roast marinade was easy. The cooking instructions, again never tested. Two hours is way too long. If you want rare I'd say more like 1 hour not two hours. This recipe was never tested just written. Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2016-12-26

Author Name: Lisa Cras Review Body: This recipe worked for me. I only had to make one adjustment - the gravy certainly turned into a PASTE!! It was way too thick from the start. I added more broth, etc, but in retrospect I will cut down on the amount of flour used.I start with HALF. But the gravy is really rich and thick and savory! Yum! It makes a TON of gravy so I froze some. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2017-01-18