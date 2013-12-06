Rhum Swizzle
A swizzle is an icy drink named for the tool used to mix it, traditionally fashioned out of a woody stem. The base for this swizzle is rhum agricole, made from fresh cane juice in the French-speaking Caribbean islands.    More Rum Drinks  

Ingredients

  • 7 large mint leaves
  • Crushed ice
  • 2 ounces amber rhum agricole
  • 2 ounces fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1/2 ounce brown sugar simple syrup (brown sugar dissolved in equal part simmering water and cooled)
  • 1/8 ounce grenadine

How to Make It

Step

In a Collins glass, muddle the mint. Add the remaining ingredients. Mix by spinning a swizzle or long bar spoon between your palms while moving it up and down in the drink. Top with crushed ice.

