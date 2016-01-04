When The Chew co-host Carla Hall wants to lighten a dessert, she adds fruit. In this supermoist, cinnamony pudding cake, she uses rhubarb (technically a vegetable but treated like fruit here). However, Hall says you can also add strawberries, or swap in peaches or berries.
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 9-inch-square glass or ceramic baking dish.
In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, cinnamon and salt. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the 6 tablespoons of butter with the brown sugar and 1/2 cup of the granulated sugar at medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Reduce the speed to medium and beat in the vanilla and egg. Scrape down the side and bottom of the bowl. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients and milk in 3 alternating additions, scraping down the bowl as necessary.
In another medium bowl, toss the rhubarb with the remaining 1/2 cup of granulated sugar. Spread in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Dollop the cake batter over the rhubarb and spread it evenly. Bake for 30 minutes, until the cake is golden brown and a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack and serve warm or at room temperature.
Serve With
Whipped cream.
Author Name: Kay Lyn Evans
Review Body: Food & Wine - the recipe for Rhubarb Pudding Cake lists balsamic syrup in the ingredient list, but then it isn't mentioned in the directions. Please explain what I should do because I'd like to make this for my husband.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-30
Author Name: Rahel Gottlieb
Review Body: Can this be made ahead and frozen at any point?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-07-05
Author Name: Tina1409
Review Body: Thanks for asking!!! Balsamic syrup, made by concentrating balsamic vinegar, is a readymade product that's usually on the shelf right near the balsamic. It comes in white and dark, and it's sometimes flavored. The consistency is closer to a loose honey, and it's a bit sweeter than balsamic vinegar, but it has the same flavor. You can make it by simmering balsamic vinegar until syrupy.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-30