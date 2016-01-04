Rhubarb Pudding Cake

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, cinnamon and salt. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the 6 tablespoons of butter with the brown sugar and 1/2 cup of the granulated sugar at medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Reduce the speed to medium and beat in the vanilla and egg. Scrape down the side and bottom of the bowl. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients and milk in 3 alternating additions, scraping down the bowl as necessary.