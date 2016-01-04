Rhubarb Pudding Cake
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : One 9-inch cake
Carla Hall

When The Chew co-host Carla Hall wants to lighten a dessert, she adds fruit. In this supermoist, cinnamony pudding cake, she uses rhubarb (technically a vegetable but treated like fruit here). However, Hall says you can also add strawberries, or swap in peaches or berries. Slideshow: Cake Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for greasing
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 3/4 pound rhubarb stalks, cut into 1/2-inch slices (about 3 1/2 cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 9-inch-square glass or ceramic baking dish.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, cinnamon and salt. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the 6 tablespoons of butter with the brown sugar and 1/2 cup of the granulated sugar at medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Reduce the speed to medium and beat in the vanilla and egg. Scrape down the side and bottom of the bowl. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients and milk in 3 alternating additions, scraping down the bowl as necessary. 

Step 3    

In another medium bowl, toss the rhubarb with the remaining 1/2 cup of granulated sugar. Spread in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Dollop the cake batter over the rhubarb and spread it evenly. Bake for 30 minutes, until the cake is golden brown and a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack and serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The cake can be kept at room temperature for up to 6 hours.

Serve With

Whipped cream.

