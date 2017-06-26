Rhubarb Panna Cottas 

Add the remaining 3 1/2 cups of cream and the vanilla seeds to the rhubarb syrup and bring to a simmer over moderately low heat; do not boil. Stir the softened gelatin into the saucepan until dissolved. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl and set the bowl in the ice bath, stirring occasionally, until the custard is cool and begins to thicken, 15 to 20 minutes. Pour the mixture into the prepared ramekins and refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours.