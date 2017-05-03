Rhubarb-Bénédictine Spritzer
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 drink
Amanda Crawford
June 2017

Homemade rhubarb syrup adds a tangy note to this sprightly cocktail with herbal notes.  Slideshow: More Summer Drink Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds rhubarb, coarsely chopped (4 cups) 
  • 1 cup sugar 
  • One 3-inch strip of orange peel 
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice 
  • 3/4 ounce Bénédictine 
  • A few dashes of orange bitters 
  • 4 ounces chilled sparkling wine, such as Prosecco or Cava 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, bring the rhubarb, sugar, orange peel and 1 cup of water to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the rhubarb breaks down, about 15 minutes. Let steep for 30 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve set over a medium bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. Refrigerate the syrup until cold.

Step 2    

In a chilled glass, combine 3/4 ounce of the rhubarb syrup, the lemon juice, Bénédictine and orange bitters. Top with the sparkling wine and serve immediately. Use the remaining rhubarb syrup to make more cocktails.

Make Ahead

The rhubarb syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Notes

A mixture of dry white wine and club soda can replace the sparkling wine. 

