Rhubarb-Bénédictine Spritzer

Step 1

In a medium saucepan, bring the rhubarb, sugar, orange peel and 1 cup of water to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the rhubarb breaks down, about 15 minutes. Let steep for 30 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve set over a medium bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. Refrigerate the syrup until cold.