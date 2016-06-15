Rhubarb and Rosemary Overnight Oats

Bright rhubarb and earthy rosemary pair perfectly in this healthy overnight oats recipe. Slideshow: More Healthy Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Combine orange juice with rolled oats in a large bowl. Mix to combine, cover and place in the refrigerator overnight.
Slice the rhubarb stalks and strawberries. Cut the vanilla bean open, scrape the seeds out and put into a small saucepan together with the vanilla pod, honey, rosemary and rhubarb and strawberry slices. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 7 to 10 minutes, until rhubarb is soft. (You can make it in the evening and leave to further infuse overnight.)
Add the shredded apples and yogurt to the soaked oat mixture and stir to combine. Distribute between bowls. Top with the strawberry-rhubarb stew, sprinkle with pistachios and fresh berries and drizzle with more honey if desired.
