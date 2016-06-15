Rhubarb and Rosemary Overnight Oats
Photo © Anya Kassoff
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Food & Wine
April 2014

Bright rhubarb and earthy rosemary pair perfectly in this healthy overnight oats recipe. Slideshow: More Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (gluten-free, if preferred)
  • 1/2 pound rhubarb
  • 1/2 pound fresh strawberries, plus more for garnish
  • 1 vanilla bean
  • 4 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary or to taste
  • 1 to 2 apples—peeled, cored and shredded
  • 1/2 cup yogurt (any preferred kind)
  • Chopped pistachios and fresh berries (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine orange juice with rolled oats in a large bowl. Mix to combine, cover and place in the refrigerator overnight.

Step 2    

Slice the rhubarb stalks and strawberries. Cut the vanilla bean open, scrape the seeds out and put into a small saucepan together with the vanilla pod, honey, rosemary and rhubarb and strawberry slices. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 7 to 10 minutes, until rhubarb is soft. (You can make it in the evening and leave to further infuse overnight.)

Step 3    

Add the shredded apples and yogurt to the soaked oat mixture and stir to combine. Distribute between bowls. Top with the strawberry-rhubarb stew, sprinkle with pistachios and fresh berries and drizzle with more honey if desired.

