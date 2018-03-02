Rhubarb and Candied Ginger Crostata 

Author Name: Public Enemy

Review Body: Made this yesterday. Followed the recipe to the T. Note: I made a judgement compromise on the flour. It gives approx weight and two cups. I started with the weight, and added a little extra. Two cups is probably too much flour. Anyways, the flavor of this crostata is out of this world. I remember as a kid picking rhubarb with my siblings, dipping it in sugar, and eating it raw like that. The complexity the ginger adds to the tartness of the rhubarb is sensational. I had originally planned on making some mascarpone to make the whippedmascarpone, but alas, college jeopardy was on and I my attention was averted as I whooped up on those kids from my couch. Instead, I quick whipped up a cup of heavy whipping cream and a touch of sugar. This mellowed things out a tad. Will make again.

Review Rating:

Date Published: 2018-04-14