Rhubarb and Candied Ginger Crostata 
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Sarah Grueneberg
April 2018

A crostata is the kind of free-form tart that looks best when completely rustic—the more uneven folds of flaky, golden pastry and bubbling fruit juices, the better. This Easter stunner stars fresh rhubarb that’s combined with rhubarb compote and studded with candied ginger. The crust comes together quickly and will hold well during a lazy Easter brunch.    Slideshow: More Rhubarb Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour (about 8 1/2 ounces) 
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 
  • 3/4 cup chilled unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 
  • 1/4 cup ice water  
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch 
  • 1 1/2 pounds fresh or thawed frozen rhubarb (about 6 stalks), sliced into 1/2-inch pieces (about 6 cups), divided 
  • 1/4 cup chopped candied ginger 
  • 2 teaspoons orange zest 
  • 1 large egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water 
  • 2 teaspoons turbinado or demerara sugar (preferably Sugar  In The Raw) 
  • Whipped Mascarpone (see Note) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine flour, 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, and 3/4 teaspoon salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on low speed until combined. Increase speed to medium-low, and gradually add butter, beating until butter is in pea-size pieces, about 2 minutes.  Drizzle 1/4 cup ice water into  mixture, and beat on medium-low speed until dough comes together. Turn dough out onto a work surface, and shape into a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap, and chill for at least 1 hour. 

Step 2    

Whisk together remaining 1 cup granulated sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cornstarch in a medium saucepan. Add 2 cups rhubarb. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium until sugar has melted and rhubarb begins to break down, about 8 minutes. Continue to cook, stirring often, until mixture has thickened, about 4 minutes. Place remaining 4 cups rhubarb in a large bowl. Pour cooked rhubarb over raw rhubarb. Add ginger and orange zest; stir until well combined.  

Step 3    

Unwrap dough, and roll into a 12 1/2-inch circle (about 1/4 inch thick) on a lightly floured surface. Transfer dough to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet, and trim edges to form a 12-inch circle; discard scraps. 

Step 4    

Spoon rhubarb mixture onto dough, leaving a 2 1/2-inch border. Use the parchment to help fold the dough edge up and over the filling, pleating as needed and pressing lightly to secure. Brush dough with egg wash, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Chill, uncovered, until dough is firm, about 1 hour. 

Step 5    

Preheat oven to 425°F. Bake crostata until crust is golden and filling is thickened, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool completely, about 3 hours. Serve with Whipped Mascarpone.  

Notes

Whipped Mascarpone 

