Rhona Lauvand's Berry Marinade

This extraordinary syrup from pastry chef Rhona Lauvand coaxes surperb flavor from even less-than-perfect berries. This amount of syrup will dress 8 cups of berries. Let the berries marinate at least 1 hour or overnight in the refrigerator before serving. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, combine the water, sugar and citrus zests. Scrape the seeds from the vanilla bean; add the seeds and bean to the pan. Simmer over moderate heat for 5 minutes. Cool to room temperature, then strain the syrup into a blender. Add the raspberries and puree until smooth. Strain the puree, then stir in the orange and lemon juices.
One-Quarter Cup Calories 97 kcal, Carbohydrate 25 gm.
Serve With
Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries.
