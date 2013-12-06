Rhona Lauvand's Berry Marinade
This extraordinary syrup from pastry chef Rhona Lauvand coaxes surperb flavor from even less-than-perfect berries. This amount of syrup will dress 8 cups of berries. Let the berries marinate at least 1 hour or overnight in the refrigerator before serving. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup water
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 4 strips of lemon zest
  • 2 strips of orange zest
  • 1/3 vanilla bean, split lenghthwise
  • 1/3 cup fresh or frozen raspberries
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, combine the water, sugar and citrus zests. Scrape the seeds from the vanilla bean; add the seeds and bean to the pan. Simmer over moderate heat for 5 minutes. Cool to room temperature, then strain the syrup into a blender. Add the raspberries and puree until smooth. Strain the puree, then stir in the orange and lemon juices.

Notes

One-Quarter Cup Calories 97 kcal, Carbohydrate 25 gm.

Serve With

Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries.

