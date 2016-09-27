Reverse-Seared Pork Chops with Apple Cider Pan Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pork chops Preheat oven to 250°F and set a wire rack inside a rimmed baking sheet. Pat the pork chops dry and season with salt and pepper; transfer to the wire rack. Roast until an instant read thermometer inserted into the center of the chops registers 100 to 110°F for medium-rare, about 30 minutes, or 110 to 120°F for medium, about 35 minutes. To prevent overcooking, start checking temperature 5 to 10 minutes before suggested time. Remove from oven.

Step 2 In a large stainless steel or cast iron skillet, heat the vegetable oil. Sear the pork chops over high heat, turning occasionally, until starting to brown, about 2 minutes. Add the butter, shallots, and thyme to skillet. Continue cooking, spooning shallots and thyme on top of chops and basting with butter until golden brown on both sides and an instant read thermometer inserted in the center registers 135°F, about 2 minutes longer. Turn the pork chops on their sides on their sides, holding with your tongs, and sear the fat caps on the edges until crisp, about 1 minute. Remove the pan from heat, transfer chops to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.