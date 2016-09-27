Reverse-Seared Pork Chops with Apple Cider Pan Sauce

Just as with beef, it’s better to cook pork bone-in. While the bone won’t add flavor to your meat, it does act as an insulator, and there is less exposed surface area with a bone-in chop, which helps it to retain more moisture as it cooks. For best results, season the chops, place them on a wire rack set in a rimmed baking sheet, and refrigerate, uncovered, for at least 45 minutes and up to 3 days. Slideshow: More Pork Chop Recipes
How to Make It
Make the pork chops Preheat oven to 250°F and set a wire rack inside a rimmed baking sheet. Pat the pork chops dry and season with salt and pepper; transfer to the wire rack. Roast until an instant read thermometer inserted into the center of the chops registers 100 to 110°F for medium-rare, about 30 minutes, or 110 to 120°F for medium, about 35 minutes. To prevent overcooking, start checking temperature 5 to 10 minutes before suggested time. Remove from oven.
In a large stainless steel or cast iron skillet, heat the vegetable oil. Sear the pork chops over high heat, turning occasionally, until starting to brown, about 2 minutes. Add the butter, shallots, and thyme to skillet. Continue cooking, spooning shallots and thyme on top of chops and basting with butter until golden brown on both sides and an instant read thermometer inserted in the center registers 135°F, about 2 minutes longer. Turn the pork chops on their sides on their sides, holding with your tongs, and sear the fat caps on the edges until crisp, about 1 minute. Remove the pan from heat, transfer chops to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the pan sauce In a small bowl, whisk the vinegar with the cider, brown sugar, cinnamon and cloves. Return the skillet to the heat and add the butter and diced apples. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring constantly, until the apples are browned and softened, about 3 minutes. Add the vinegar mixture and reduce until syrupy, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Slice the pork chops and transfer to a platter. Pour the apples and sauce over the chops and serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Craig Wheeler
Review Body: Your recipe indicates shallots but your ingredients don't.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-21