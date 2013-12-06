Refried Beans with Pickled Jalapeños

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, combine the beans, anchos and 2 quarts of water and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Lower the heat, cover partially and simmer until the beans are very tender, about 2 hours. Add a little water if necessary to keep the beans just covered as they cook; let cool. Working in batches, puree the beans and their liquid in a food processor.

Step 2 Heat the oil in a large heavy skillet. Add the bacon and cook over moderately high heat without browning until the fat is rendered, about 5 minutes. Add the onion and garlic and sauté until deep golden brown, about 10 minutes. Lower the heat to moderate, add the pureed beans and stir until thick and creamy, about 5 minutes; if the beans become dry, stir in a little water. Season with salt.

Step 3 Spread half of the beans in a large ovenproof skillet or baking dish and sprinkle with half of the grated cheese. Cover with the remaining beans and cheese and then the sliced jalapeños.