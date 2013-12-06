Reduced Cider
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 2 CUPS
Odessa Piper
October 1998

At L'Etoile, Odessa Piper uses Reduced Cider as a base for some of her sauces. It can also be added to salad dressings to give them a heartier flavor. Don't use sparkling cider in this recipe.  More Terrific Condiments

Ingredients

  • 1 gallon apple cider

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, boil the cider over high heat until reduced to 1 quart, about 1 1/2 hours. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer until reduced to the consistency of maple syrup, about 45 minutes. Let the cider cool completely, then store in a tightly sealed jar in the refrigerator. It will keep indefinitely.

