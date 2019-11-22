Red Wine Venison Stew

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F. Toss together flour, salt, and pepper in a large bowl; add venison, and toss to coat.

Step 2 Heat 2 tablespoons bacon drippings in a large Dutch oven over medium. Working in 4 batches, add venison, and cook, turning occasionally, until well browned, about 15 minutes per batch. Transfer venison to a plate. Add more bacon drippings, 1 tablespoon at a time, between batches as needed. (If necessary, deglaze the Dutch oven with water [save this water and return to pan when adding broth], and wipe clean. Then start next batch with 2 tablespoons bacon drippings.)

Step 3 Place thyme, cloves, juniper berries, bay leaves, and lemon peel strips in a double layer of cheesecloth. Gather edges of cheesecloth; tie securely with kitchen twine, and set aside.

Step 4 Add onions, carrots, mushrooms, garlic, and remaining 2 tablespoons bacon drippings to Dutch oven. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are softened, about 15 minutes. Add tomatoes, broth, cheesecloth bundle, lemon juice, and browned venison along with any drippings accumulated on plate. Return to a simmer over medium-high; transfer to preheated oven. Braise, uncovered, until venison is fork-tender, about 2 hours, stirring in wine after 1 hour.

Step