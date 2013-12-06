Red Wine Mushroom Sauce
Serves : makes about 2 cups
James Peterson
March 1997

You can make this sauce without butter or demiglace, but the texture will be quite thin.  Amazing Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound white or cremini mushrooms, thickly sliced, or wild mushrooms, halved or quartered, depending on size
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cups full-bodied red wine, such as Merlot, Zinfandel or Rioja
  • 1 medium shallot, minced
  • 2 tablespoons prepared demiglace (see Note)
  • 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, sauté the mushrooms in the oil over high heat for about 10 minutes, until softened and fragrant.

Step 2    

In a medium nonreactive saucepan, combine the wine, mushrooms, shallot and demiglace. Boil over high heat, stirring occasionally until reduced to 2 cups, about 10 minutes. (To make the sauce with pan juices, discard the fat from the sauté skillet, add the reduced wine mixture and boil for 30 seconds, scraping the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon to dissolve the browned bits.) Off the heat, whisk in the butter to make a thickened sauce. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Notes

Demiglace is available at specialty food stores or by mail-order from More Than Gourmet (800-860-9392) or D'Artagnan (800-327-8246).

Serve With

Red meat, chicken or full-flavored fish.

Suggested Pairing

Try Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Merlot or the wine used to make the sauce.

