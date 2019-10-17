Red Wine Gravy

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together turkey necks, onion, celery, carrots, and oil in a large bowl. Spread in a single layer on 2 rimmed baking sheets. Roast in preheated oven until browned, 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes, turning once halfway through roasting.

Step 2 Place roasted turkey necks and vegetables in a stockpot. Divide wine evenly between hot baking sheets, stirring and scraping up browned bits with a wooden spoon; add wine mixture to stockpot. Add drumstick, garlic, bay leaves, peppercorns, thyme, parsley, and broth. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, skimming and discarding foam from top as needed, until reduced to about 6 cups, 1 hour and 45 minutes to 2 hours. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large heatproof bowl; discard solids. Let stand 10 minutes; skim off and discard fat.