Red Wine Gravy
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 5 cups
By Alecia Moore and Robbie Graham-Wise
November 2019

Fortifying store-bought broth with turkey necks results in lip-sticking stock while the tannins in the wine combine with the proteins in the stock to remove the acidity and leave you with earthy, jammy fruit flavors.

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds fresh turkey necks, rinsed and patted dry
  • 1 large yellow onion, coarsely chopped
  • 2 celery stalks, coarsely chopped
  • 2 medium carrots, coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cups Cabernet Sauvignon wine (preferably from Santa Barbara)
  • 1 (12-ounce) smoked turkey drumstick
  • 1 large garlic head, halved
  • 2 fresh bay leaves
  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 5 parsley sprigs
  • 3 quarts turkey or chicken broth
  • 1/3 cup unsalted butter (2 2/3 ounces)
  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (about 1 5/8 ounces)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1 rosemary sprig

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together turkey necks, onion, celery, carrots, and oil in a large bowl. Spread in a single layer on 2 rimmed baking sheets. Roast in preheated oven until browned, 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes, turning once halfway through roasting.

Step 2    

Place roasted turkey necks and vegetables in a stockpot. Divide wine evenly between hot baking sheets, stirring and scraping up browned bits with a wooden spoon; add wine mixture to stockpot. Add drumstick, garlic, bay leaves, peppercorns, thyme, parsley, and broth. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, skimming and discarding foam from top as needed, until reduced to about 6 cups, 1 hour and 45 minutes to 2 hours. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large heatproof bowl; discard solids. Let stand 10 minutes; skim off and discard fat.

Step 3    

Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium. Add flour; cook, whisking often, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Gradually pour in hot stock mixture, whisking constantly, until smooth. Bring to a simmer over medium. Simmer, whisking often, until mixture thickens, about 15 minutes. Stir in salt and pepper. Hold rosemary sprig at 1 end, and swirl in gravy until it imparts a subtle herb flavor.

Make Ahead

Gravy can be made through step 2 and refrigerated up to 2 days in advance.

Notes

Look for smoked turkey drumsticks refrigerated at the grocery store near the bacon or at your butcher.

