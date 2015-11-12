Red Wine–Dijon Vinaigrette
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3/4 cup
Ethan Stowell
December 2015

Seattle chef Ethan Stowell adds intense flavor to his vinaigrette by adding red wine he’s reduced on the stove. Slideshow: More Green Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup dry red wine
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup grapeseed or canola oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, bring the red wine to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat until reduced to 2 tablespoons, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl to cool. Whisk in the vinegar and mustard. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the oil until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.

