Red Wine–Dijon Vinaigrette

© Nicole Franzen
Seattle chef Ethan Stowell adds intense flavor to his vinaigrette by adding red wine he’s reduced on the stove. Slideshow: More Green Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, bring the red wine to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat until reduced to 2 tablespoons, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl to cool. Whisk in the vinegar and mustard. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the oil until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.
