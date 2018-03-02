Red Wine Chocolate Snack Cake 

Author Name: FieldFood

Review Body: I made this cake for the first time because it looked simple enough, sounded amazing and I wanted a "not too sweet" chocolate cake. It turned out absolutely to DIE for! The only revision I made was I replaced a tablespoon of the Cabernet in the cake batter with bourbon to add even a bit more complexity. This will be my "go to" chocolate cake from now on. It was super moist and light as a feather.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2018-03-26