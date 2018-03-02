Red Wine Chocolate Snack Cake 

We all cook with red wine, adding a glug or two to enrich pan sauces and stews. Here, our culinary director Justin Chapple makes the case for baking with it as well. Cabernet Sauvignon adds fruity notes that brighten this chocolate cake, which is great for a midday snack or casual dessert. Slideshow: More Chocolate Cake Recipes
How to Make It
Make the cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with butter and line with parchment paper. Whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and kosher salt in a medium bowl. Whisk together granulated sugar, egg, and melted butter in a large bowl until pale; whisk in 1 cup wine and vanilla. Add flour mixture, and whisk to combine.
Scrape batter into prepared pan, and smooth top. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Let cake cool completely.
Make the ganache: Place chopped chocolate, diced butter, and corn syrup in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at high in 20-second intervals until melted, stirring between intervals. Stir in powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons wine. Let stand at room temperature until slightly thickened.
Invert cake onto a plate, and invert again onto a platter. Spread ganache on top, letting it drip down sides. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt, and let stand until ganache is set, about 30 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: FieldFood
Review Body: I made this cake for the first time because it looked simple enough, sounded amazing and I wanted a "not too sweet" chocolate cake. It turned out absolutely to DIE for! The only revision I made was I replaced a tablespoon of the Cabernet in the cake batter with bourbon to add even a bit more complexity. This will be my "go to" chocolate cake from now on. It was super moist and light as a feather.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-03-26
Author Name: FW4ever
Review Body: How long will it stay good before eating? Doe it need to be refridgerated?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-04-19