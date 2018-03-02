Red Wine Chocolate Snack Cake 
Justin Walker
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 (9-inch) cake 
Justin Chapple
April 2018

We all cook with red wine, adding a glug or two to enrich pan sauces and stews. Here, our culinary director Justin Chapple makes the case for baking with it as well. Cabernet Sauvignon adds fruity notes that brighten this chocolate cake, which is great for a midday snack or casual dessert.     Slideshow: More Chocolate Cake Recipes

Ingredients

CAKE:

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter  (4 ounces), melted, plus  more for greasing 
  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour (about 5 5/8 ounces) 
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened  cocoa powder 
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1 cup granulated sugar  
  • 1 large egg, at room temperature 
  • 1 cup Cabernet Sauvignon, at room temperature 
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 

GANACHE:

  • 1 (3-ounce) semisweet chocolate baking bar, finely chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, diced 
  • 1 tablespoon light corn syrup 
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar, sifted 
  • 2 tablespoons Cabernet Sauvignon, warmed  
  • Flaky sea salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with butter and line with parchment paper. Whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and kosher salt in a medium bowl. Whisk together granulated sugar, egg, and melted butter in a large bowl until pale; whisk in 1 cup wine and vanilla. Add flour mixture, and whisk to combine. 

Step 2    

Scrape batter into prepared pan, and smooth top. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Let cake cool completely. 

Step 3    

Make the ganache: Place chopped chocolate, diced butter, and corn syrup in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at high in 20-second  intervals until melted, stirring between intervals. Stir in powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons wine. Let stand at room temperature until slightly thickened. 

Step 4    

Invert cake onto a plate, and invert again onto a platter. Spread ganache on top, letting it drip down sides. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt, and let stand until ganache is set, about 30 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve.

