Red Wine-Carrot Sauce

In the same saucepan, bring the wine to a boil. Ignite the wine and let the alcohol burn off. Add the shallot and boil over high heat until the wine is reduced by three-quarters, 8 minutes. Stir in the carrot puree and bring to a boil.

Step 3

Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the chilled butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the butter is incorporated and the sauce is smooth. Return the pan to low heat now and then to keep the sauce hot enough to melt the butter but do not let it boil. Season with salt and pepper; the sauce should be peppery.