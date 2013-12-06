Red Wine-Carrot Sauce
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes about 3/4 cup
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
June 2004

Taste this sauce and see if it needs to be a little sweeter; it should taste like the sauce in a boeuf bourguignon. If you're using summer carrots, you probably won't need to add sugar.  

Ingredients

  • Salt
  • 1 large carrot, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 cups full-bodied dry red wine
  • 1 medium shallot, minced
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons and chilled
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the carrot, cover and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain, transfer to a mini processor and puree.

Step 2    

In the same saucepan, bring the wine to a boil. Ignite the wine and let the alcohol burn off. Add the shallot and boil over high heat until the wine is reduced by three-quarters, 8 minutes. Stir in the carrot puree and bring to a boil.

Step 3    

Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the chilled butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the butter is incorporated and the sauce is smooth. Return the pan to low heat now and then to keep the sauce hot enough to melt the butter but do not let it boil. Season with salt and pepper; the sauce should be peppery.

Make Ahead

The sauce, without the butter, can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Bring to a boil and proceed.

Serve With

Steaks, poached eggs, roast chicken.

