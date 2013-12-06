Red Wine Caramel

Step

In a medium saucepan, bring the granulated sugar and water to a boil over moderately high heat, washing down the side of the pan with a moistened pastry brush. Cook without stirring until a pale-amber caramel forms, about 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and carefully add the red wine. Cook, stirring to dissolve the hardened caramel, until it is slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Transfer the caramel to a pitcher and serve warm.