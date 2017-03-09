Red Wine BBQ Chicken
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
April 2017

Leftover red wine gets repurposed into a sweet, sticky and luscious barbecue sauce in this great recipe from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: More Easy BBQ Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 2 shallots, minced 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1 cup ketchup 
  • 1 cup Pinot Noir 
  • 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar 
  • 1 chipotle chile in adobo sauce, seeded and minced 
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 12 mixed chicken drumsticks and thighs 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the shallots and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Whisk in the ketchup, wine, sugar, chipotle and mustard. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat, then simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Let cool slightly, then puree in a blender until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and put a baking rack on it. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and put on the rack. Roast for 15 minutes, until the skin is lightly browned. Brush the chicken with some of the sauce and roast for 40 minutes longer, turning and basting every 10 minutes, until nicely glazed and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the  thickest piece registers 165°. Transfer to a platter and serve. 

Make Ahead

The barbecue sauce can be refrigerated for up to a week.

