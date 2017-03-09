Red Wine BBQ Chicken

Author Name: magill

Review Body: Just made this recipe and it is a winner. It was a little thick before I simmered it, so I think I wouldn't simmer it very much next time. The chicken was skinless but the sauce clung well. Since I keep my chili in adobo pureed and frozen to make the can last longer, I used 2 tbsp for the recipe. I think it has a nice tang and would be tasty on burgers as well.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2017-09-25