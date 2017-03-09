Red Wine BBQ Chicken

Leftover red wine gets repurposed into a sweet, sticky and luscious barbecue sauce in this great recipe from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: More Easy BBQ Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the shallots and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Whisk in the ketchup, wine, sugar, chipotle and mustard. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat, then simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Let cool slightly, then puree in a blender until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and put a baking rack on it. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and put on the rack. Roast for 15 minutes, until the skin is lightly browned. Brush the chicken with some of the sauce and roast for 40 minutes longer, turning and basting every 10 minutes, until nicely glazed and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest piece registers 165°. Transfer to a platter and serve.
Author Name: snodfart
Review Body: What is left-over wine?
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-04-05
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: Now thats a recipe! Nice, will try it
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-05
Author Name: magill
Review Body: Just made this recipe and it is a winner. It was a little thick before I simmered it, so I think I wouldn't simmer it very much next time. The chicken was skinless but the sauce clung well. Since I keep my chili in adobo pureed and frozen to make the can last longer, I used 2 tbsp for the recipe. I think it has a nice tang and would be tasty on burgers as well.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-09-25
Author Name: Kristen Mcclure
Review Body: My husband liked this a lot and so did I.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-20
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: I love cooking with wine so this one is a no brainer for me.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-16