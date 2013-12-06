Red, White and Blue Potato Salad
© Miki Duisterhof
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 10
Brendan Walsh
July 1998

Stopping at a farm stand in upstate New York, Chef Brendan Walsh was astounded by the variety of new potatoes, and it was only natural that the coming holiday made him think of this combination of colors. The salad looks prettiest when all the potatoes measure about 2 1/2-inches in diameter. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 10 small red-skinned potatoes (about 1 pound)
  • 10 small Yukon Gold or white new potatoes (about 1 pound)
  • 10 small blue potatoes (about 1 pound)
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a mandoline or sharp knife, slice the potatoes 1\8 inch thick. Put each kind of potato in a separate bowl of cold water.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk the oil with the vinegar and season with salt and pepper. In a medium saucepan, cook the red potatoes in boiling salted water until just tender, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking; remove and pat thoroughly dry. Put the potatoes in a medium bowl, add 2 tablespoons of the vinaigrette and toss. Repeat the process first with the white potatoes, then with the blue.

Step 3    

Arrange the potatoes on a large platter, keeping the 3 kinds separate. Drizzle with some of the remaining vinaigrette and serve.

Make Ahead

The potato salad can be refrigerated for up to 4 hours. Bring to room temperature before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up