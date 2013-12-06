Red, White and Blue Potato Salad

Stopping at a farm stand in upstate New York, Chef Brendan Walsh was astounded by the variety of new potatoes, and it was only natural that the coming holiday made him think of this combination of colors. The salad looks prettiest when all the potatoes measure about 2 1/2-inches in diameter. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Using a mandoline or sharp knife, slice the potatoes 1\8 inch thick. Put each kind of potato in a separate bowl of cold water.
In a small bowl, whisk the oil with the vinegar and season with salt and pepper. In a medium saucepan, cook the red potatoes in boiling salted water until just tender, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking; remove and pat thoroughly dry. Put the potatoes in a medium bowl, add 2 tablespoons of the vinaigrette and toss. Repeat the process first with the white potatoes, then with the blue.
Arrange the potatoes on a large platter, keeping the 3 kinds separate. Drizzle with some of the remaining vinaigrette and serve.
Make Ahead
